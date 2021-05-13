You can always spend some time on https://greensboro.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://greensboro.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://greensboro.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
Private Greensboro school could be used to house immigrant children who crossed the U.S. border unaccompanied by an adult
County Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said Thursday that HHS officials came to Greensboro Tuesday to inspect the dormitory and classroom buildings at the academy campus to consider whether it would be suitable.
Grimsley’s football team has won the school’s first state championship since 1960, when it was known as Greensboro Senior High, scoring a 28-8…
Also, a reader writes about her experience with online dating scammers.
Tyrell Cohen, brother of NFL player and N.C. A&T grad Tarik Cohen, found dead at power substation in Wake County
Tyrell Cohen apparently died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment at an electrical substation, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said.
Don't fill up gas tank unless you need to, experts urge. Panic buying or hoarding gas will make things worse.
Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack on Friday and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline over the weekend. It expects to "substantially" restore operations by the end of the week.
GREENSBORO — A Gibsonville man faces charges in a crash Friday night that killed a motorcyclist.
I talk regularly over the phone with a few friends I grew up with in Elizabeth City.
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
Grimsley wins the school's first state football championship since 1960, beating Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 28-8.