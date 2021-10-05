 Skip to main content
Benbow Park closer to being on National Register of Historic Places
top story

Historic homes Greensboro -Nancy McLaughlin

The Magnolia — billed as “The House That Soul Built” — started out as a single-family home in the days when Gorrell Street was considered a white neighborhood.

 News & Record file

GREENSBORO — A neighborhood that was pivotal in the civil rights movement as well as being an example of unique architecture is one step closer to being on the National Register of Historic Places. 

The Benbow Park District of east Greensboro, known for its mid-century homes and churches designed and built by African-American architects, is part of a city effort to document the venerable neighborhood's history. 

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to accept a $40,000 grant from the National Park Service to help prepare a nomination. The money will allow the city to hire a historian who will document sites of significance for the National Register.

The city will also continue to conduct oral history interviews to better illustrate the neighborhood’s illustrious past.

Mike Cowhig, a senior planner for the city, said earlier this year that the Benbow Park area is historically significant for several reasons including the many examples of mid-century modern homes and churches designed and built by Black professionals. The area was also home to leaders and participants in the civil rights movement.

Residents include Henry Frye, the first African American chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

The late civil rights attorney Kenneth Lee lived there as well. Inside his Broad Avenue home, he talked strategy with the likes of future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many of the Black architects who designed houses in the area were proteges of Edward Lowenstein, whose large firm was based in the city. It was the first white architectural firm in the state to hire Black professionals.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

