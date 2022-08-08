benbow
GREENSBORO — So far, so good for Will Zalatoris and his second caddie of the Wyndham Championship weekend.
AAU said on Twitter the meet was suspended, but will resume on Wednesday.
Two other Greensboro businesses also are being looked at by the city because of gun violence.
Officer M.J. Ambrosio was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition with an injury not considered life-threatening, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Rocco "Rocky" Scarfone, owner of Cone Denim Entertainment Center, sued and settled with the city to maintain access to an alley behind his business, but says the way the parking deck was built encroached on that space, making it mostly unusable.
Sheriff's officials say one gunshot victim died at the scene.
GREENSBORO — What started out as a domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police that lasted several hours in Sunday's pre-dawn hours.
UNC researchers are leveraging statewide emergency department data to understand the high use of the facilities by pregnant women.
A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina.
Grandover Resort & Spa, one of the Triad’s premier hospitality properties, has been added to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Grand brand por…