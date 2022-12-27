 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bestselling author Brad Meltzer comes to Winston-Salem

  • 0
1.20_Brad_Meltzer.png

Bestselling author Brad Meltzer comes to Winston-Salem AUTHOR TOUR: Bookmarks will present the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer on tour for his new book, “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Calvary Moravian Church at 600 Holly Avenue Northwest in Winston-Salem. This is a free event, presented in part with support from Kilpatrick Townsend, but registration is required. A book ticket option is available that includes attendance to the book talk, a hardcover copy of “The Nazi Conspiracy” and a front-of-the-line signing pass. For tickets, visit bookmarksnc.org/BradMeltzer.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert