Beth McKee-Huger: Growing health care in a local community

Joanne Foster communicates in “community health.”

She doesn’t speak the languages of the people from Afghanistan, Congo, Sudan and other countries who have moved to the Cottage Grove neighborhood in southeast Greensboro, but she opens the trunk of her car for them to “shop” for the food that might be familiar as they settle into the new culture and they understand her welcome.

As a community health worker for Mustard Seed Community Health, Foster and co-worker Gloria McMasters pick up the donated food and deliver it to their neighbors, along with health tips and connections to resources. McMasters knows every community resource, its eligibility criteria, hours of service and contact information. Foster is a fearless advocate for health and safety, speaking up about crime, environmental hazards and substandard housing.

Mustard Seed provides primary medical care for babies through elders, centered in Cottage Grove, but it also provides mental health care and much more. The weekly Health Outreach Team (HOT) meetings talk about everything that we can do to “empower our community with good health”: counseling for depression and substance abuse; nutritious food; physical activity; COVID vaccinations and masks; assistance to counter potential scams; transportation to essential appointments; creative ways to address litter; and language resources to facilitate communication with newcomers to this country.

Ileana Tol and social work interns offer clinical mental health services in English and Spanish. Dr. Beth Mulberry answers medical questions and hears updates about Mustard Seed patients team members have visited in their homes. Recently, the team brainstormed employment options for a refugee family after a teenager came to the clinic for a COVID vaccination and said his refugee resettlement benefits were about to run out. Now all the adults in the family have jobs. For months, the team has helped to protect a woman with dementia from scams and to keep her finances straight because she does not have family members whom she can trust to help.

Their passion and energy for this work is supported, in part, by a 2021 Women to Women (W2W) grant to Mustard Seed for the Health Outreach Team. Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s W2W fund empowers programs that remove barriers and create measurable impact on women.

Most Mustard Seed patients are uninsured, with incomes so low that they struggle to buy food and pay rent. They pay for medical care and counseling on a sliding scale, typically $20 a visit. As a small nonprofit and member of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Mustard Seed relies on grants and community donors for the rest of the cost of providing holistic care.

How can we help to grow community health?

Find out May 3 when Dr. Beth Mulberry shares stories of Mustard Seed at CoMetta “Stories of us — The Long View of Health: The case for integrated care based on the social determinants of health.” A local initiative, CoMetta offers opportunities to gather across sectors to hear stories and share conversations about urgent topics to “imagine a new way to strengthen community in our time of separation.” While polarization and racial tensions pull people apart, we can come together to find ways to address the underlying conditions that result in health disparities for immigrants, survivors of domestic violence and people of color. This conversation is sponsored by a Building Resilient Inclusive Communities grant to Mustard Seed.

Find out as well at a family fun day May 21 at the second annual Sowing Seeds Rodeo featuring food trucks, live music, a bounce house, balloons, “touch a truck” and an opportunity to support Mustard Seed so that our neighbors can be healthy and safe.

Join us in “empowering our community with good health.”

Beth McKee-Huger is an Episcopal deacon, vegetable farmer, housing advocate and a News & Record community columnist.