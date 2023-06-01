GREENSBORO — The story behind '70s era "Funk Queen" Betty Davis, who is being inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame this fall along with country music's Scotty McCreery and Billy Graham's George Beverly Shea, can't be told without a nod to Funkhouse, a group of Triad-area musicians who made up her backup band.

The Durham native and subject of the documentary, “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” with her daring personality and sense of style, was “Madonna Before Madonna,” according to late and legendary jazz musician Miles Davis, who was once married to her.

As a youngster she spent summers with her grandparents in Reidsville, and later performed with the band on international stages: Carlos Morales (guitar), Fred "Funki" Mills (keyboards and vocals), and her cousins Semmie "Nickey" Neal Jr. (drums) and Larry Johnson (guitar).

"I don't elaborate on what I've done and did," said Neal, who years later moved back to Reidsville. "I don't like to brag."

Morales, who played tuba with the Page High School marching band and briefly attended N.C. A&T, was the only one from Greensboro. The others were from Reidsville. Known initially as Betty's Band and later Funkhouse, the group of twentysomethings experienced the highs and lows of the music industry, such as sleeping in vans when money was low, but wouldn’t have changed anything, Mills told the News & Record in a 2019 interview.

“Most every musician realizes or knows that we didn’t choose music, music chose us,” Mills, who had served two tours in Vietnam before joining the band at 28, said in 2019.

And as a group, they amassed respected credentials beyond backing the model and musical influencer

Mills, who died in 2022 in Durham at the age of 71, later toured as part of the horn section for Sting, recorded as an instrumentalist with the Rolling Stones and opened for Mother’s Finest. Mills was also a composer, singer, music director, later-life blogger and archivist for the industry, producing homages to musicians and rallying help for others who had fallen on hard times.

“I am still realizing how big of a deal he was,” said his eldest daughter Stevii Mills, an N.C. A&T graduate and iHeart Radio host who was named after musician Stevie Wonder. “I knew that people loved his music and I knew that he had been on stages with all kinds of famous people but he was so humble about his musical journey. He never bragged.”

Morales, who died in 2019, would use his time with Davis as a launching pad to play with Julian Lennon, Natalie Cole and other well-known entertainers while living between California and London. The easy-going Morales had musical tastes ranging from Jimi Hendrix to The Beatles, who he had seen on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

A 1980s article in Rolling Stone magazine references Morales as a constant personal and professional presence in John Lennon's son Julian Lennon's life, with notable contributions on his first album, which solidified the British singer's status as more than the son of an icon.

Suffering from chronic lung disease, he came back to Greensboro, where he quietly lived out the rest of his life.

Davis, who moved with her family from Durham to Pittsburgh, later set out for New York at the age of 16.

Davis's and Neal's mothers were sisters.

Davis had access to lots of known performers because of Miles Davis, Neal said.