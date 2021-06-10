Black Violin to headline music festival in Lexington, including Abigail Dowd, Rhett Price and Scythian

That musical duality has allowed Black Violin to create a unique sound that has paired them with artists such as Alicia Keys, Wu Tang Clan, 2 Chainz and others. The duo won the Showtime at the Apollo competition in 2005, performed at one of the inaugural balls for President Barack Obama in 2013, and headlined a sold-out two-night run at the Kennedy Center in 2018.

But the biggest honor came in 2021, when their album “Take the Stairs” was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category.

“Now that there is a nomination on our resume, I’m definitely proud of it,” Baptiste says. “It’s weird to think about in high school we were the nerdy band kids, and now, not only are you not in the in-crowd, but now, all of a sudden, we’re at the pep rally and the quarterbacks have us hoisted on their shoulders like, ‘Yay, Black Violin!’”

And Baptiste and Marcus want to share that success with the next generation of band kids. The duo started their Black Violin foundation to provide support to young people interested in playing music. The foundation provides grants for music instruction and access to instruments to BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) students in need.