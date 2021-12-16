A roundup of fall 2021 university and college honors lists, near and far Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of the Cumberlands, dean's list: Mohammad Khan of High Point 0 Comments Continue Reading Blogs Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Lifestyles University and college honors lists, fall 2021 1 hr ago More Local News NorthState will launch expansion in Greensboro, High Point As Boom considers PTI, Guilford commissioners will discuss $2 million airport incentive For those facing eviction, this Greensboro program can save them from the streets +3 It took years, and millions, for Greensboro's megasite to land Toyota More Sports Appalachian State extends football coach Shawn Clark's contract by two years Q&A with East Forsyth grad Ahmani Marshall on joining App State and staying close to family UNCG, after loss to Towson, to visit Md.-Baltimore County on Thursday night A&T wins on Maye's basket; Howard is next