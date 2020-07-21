GREENSBORO — Lindsay Street, from Murrow Boulevard to Yanceyville Street, will be closed this weekend for the installation of a mural on the pavement.
The closure will occur from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday. Painting is scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon.
The mural, led by local artists Schala Harper and Sunny Gravely Foushee, is titled “Say it Loud.”
It will be installed in the eastbound lanes of Lindsay Street between Cumberland and Beech streets, adjacent to Cumberland Park.
It is the third project approved through the city’s pilot Street Mural Program, overseen by the city’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.
The murals add to street art on plywood that cover downtown businesses, painted by artists after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and resulting protests against police brutality and racism.
The city announced the Street Mural Program in June.
Since then, artist Phillip Marsh led the group that painted the words "One Love" in yellow paint on Davie Street, between Friendly Avenue and the crosswalk between Center City and LeBauer parks.
Then artist Rasheeda Shankle and project leaders Kelley Creacy-Durham and Jason Keith led the effort to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural on Elm Street between Market and Washington streets.
"This pilot street mural program has been a fantastic opportunity for our creative community to contribute to important and beautiful place-making projects around the city," Ryan Deal, who runs Creative Greensboro, said via email.
"It’s also been encouraging to see additional community support for these projects to help cover the costs for materials and artist fees, in addition to the many volunteers who have helped to bring these artworks to life," Deal said.
