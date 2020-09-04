GREENSBORO — Downtown visitors are getting a new mural to serve as a selfie backdrop.

Local artist Gina Franco is painting the mural this weekend on a brick wall at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The colorful interpretation of the city's rich history will measure about 14 feet by 30 feet.

The project was organized by Jennifer Graf, owner of Vintage to Vogue Boutique, to add a spark of life south of the railroad tracks.

"Art really adds a layer of beauty and creativity to a downtown area," Graf said. "It sends a message or emotion without having to use words. If you visit most thriving downtown areas, you will see an appreciation for the arts, including street art."

An original design by Franco, who has lived in the city for over 20 years, the new mural gives a specific nod to Greensboro's involvement in the civil rights movement.

"From an artist's perspective, I find that Greensboro is a place with a unique voice," Franco said.

