GALAX, VA. — High Fidelity and New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters will open the 2020 concert season on Aug. 1 at the Blue Ridge Music Center.
The 7 p.m. show will feature traditional bluegrass and old-time mountain string band music.
This show opens a five-week revised and shortened concert season, which follows safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert will be held in the outdoor amphitheater at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Parking is free.
Credit cards are encouraged. Tickets that were purchased in advance for any of the cancelled 2020 Blue Ridge Music Center concerts will be accepted for admission.
Visitors are asked to wear masks in high-traffic areas and maintain social distance. Staff and volunteers must wear masks, maintain social distance and wash or sanitize their hands at least every 30 minutes.
For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, ext. 212.
In addition, the Blue Ridge Music Center will once again welcome visitors four days a week.
National Park Service staff will be on hand to welcome visitors and the America’s National Parks Bookstore will serve visitors in the Luthier Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Local musicians will provide free music performances on the breezeway from noon to 4 p.m.
The breezeway, Luthier Shop, and other areas have been set up to ensure social distancing. It is highly recommended that visitors wear masks, especially when in the gift shop and when in proximity to other patrons.
The Music Center works closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure that public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.
High Fidelity draws much of its inspiration from bands like Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and other regional artists from the same era.
Many have described them as the new Johnson Mountain Boys, interpreting classic era bluegrass through the fresh, young perspective of today’s generation.
High Fidelity formed in early 2014, and the same year the group took first place in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards. They have been nominated for 2020 New Artist of the Year Award by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
The band is comprised of five musicians and singers: Jeremy Stephens (guitar, banjo, lead vocals), Corrina Rose Logston (fiddle, mandolin, harmony vocals, Kurt Stephenson (banjo and harmony vocals), Vickie Vaughn (bass), and Daniel Amick (mandolin). The band has recently released their second album, "Banjo Player’s Blues," on Rebel Records.
Formed in 1986, the New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters of Galax took their name in part from the original Bogtrotters group of the 1930s.
The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters play in the traditional Appalachian string-band style, often performing for square dances around the region.
Band members include National Heritage Award winner Eddie Bond on fiddle, Dennis Hall on guitar, Josh Ellis on clawhammer banjo, Bonnie Bond on bass and Caroline Noel Beverley on mandolin.
This concert is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center’s series A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass and American Roots Music, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. This project was made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Park Foundation.
The Galax Smokehouse will be on site serving its signature barbecue, down-home sides, drinks and desserts.
