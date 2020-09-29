 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Classic Fair is offering drive-thru fair food, games, movies, fireworks and more
0 comments

Carolina Classic Fair is offering drive-thru fair food, games, movies, fireworks and more

  • 0
FAIR

While the Carolina Classic Fair has a variety of enticing food options — from fried Oreos to frozen bananas, a big favorite is the funnel cake.

 DAVID ROLFE, WINSTON-SALEM JOURNAL

If your fall won't be complete until you've had a giant turkey leg and a deep-fried Oreo, you're in luck.

The Carolina Classic Fair has created a drive-thru experience that includes fair food favorites, movies, fireworks and games.

Fair food will be for sale with drive-thru, no-contact service from from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1-4 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex, at Gate 9 off 27th Street.

Admission is free with a suggested five-can donation for a local food pantry.

Food will come from about a dozen fair vendors.

The list includes meats such as turkey legs, Italian sausage, barbecue plates, fajitas, corn dogs, hot dogs and rib-eye sandwiches. Popular snacks include kettle corn, pretzels, roasted corn and nachos. Fried favorites will include elephant ears, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and fried pickles. Other items will include candy apples, cotton candy, lemonade, fish ’n’ chips and bacon mac ’n’ cheese.

Other events at the Drive-Thru will include:

  • T-shirts and souvenir cups for sale
  • A "Road Bump" ride
  • A loose change game with proceeds donated to charity.

Drive-In Movies and Fireworks will be at 7:05 and 9:15 Oct. 2-3. Admission is $10.50 for adults and $8.50 for kids. Only 350 tickets will be sold for each show.

Movies will be:

  • 7:05 p.m. Oct. 2: "Big Top Scooby-Doo!" and "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted"
  • 9:15 p.m. Oct. 2: "The Notebook" and "Dumbo"
  • 7:05 p.m. Oct. 3: "Charlotte's Web" and "Moana"
  • 9:15 p.m. Oct. 3: "Oz the Great and Powerful" and "Adventureland"

A fireworks display will be at 8:45 p.m. each night between the movie screenings.

For more information, visit www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News