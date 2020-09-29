Carolina Classic Fair is offering drive-thru fair food, games, movies, fireworks and more

If your fall won't be complete until you've had a giant turkey leg and a deep-fried Oreo, you're in luck.

The Carolina Classic Fair has created a drive-thru experience that includes fair food favorites, movies, fireworks and games.

Fair food will be for sale with drive-thru, no-contact service from from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1-4 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex, at Gate 9 off 27th Street.

Admission is free with a suggested five-can donation for a local food pantry.

Food will come from about a dozen fair vendors.

The list includes meats such as turkey legs, Italian sausage, barbecue plates, fajitas, corn dogs, hot dogs and rib-eye sandwiches. Popular snacks include kettle corn, pretzels, roasted corn and nachos. Fried favorites will include elephant ears, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and fried pickles. Other items will include candy apples, cotton candy, lemonade, fish ’n’ chips and bacon mac ’n’ cheese.

Other events at the Drive-Thru will include:

T-shirts and souvenir cups for sale

A "Road Bump" ride

A loose change game with proceeds donated to charity.