Wynonna and Ashley Judd (copy)

Wynonna Judd, right, first rose to fame in the 1980s alongside her mother Naomi, center, in the country music duo The Judds. Ashley Judd, left, Wynonna’s sister, is an actress and political activist.

 DARLA KHAZEI/ABACA PRESS

GREENSBORO — In light of COVID-19 health concerns and protocol, the Carolina Theatre has rescheduled its ninth annual Command Performance Benefit Gala with Wynonna & The Big Noise to April 22, 2021.

Originally scheduled for April 2020, the gala was previously moved to October 2020.

Tickets purchased for the fundraising event will be honored for the rescheduled date.

In the event that guests are unable to attend the new date, original ticket buyers who purchased directly from the theater may have their purchase fully or partially refunded.

Ticket holders may also opt to donate their refund to the nonprofit Carolina Theatre to offset the major financial losses incurred as a result of the emergency closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carolina Theatre box office is currently closed. Email any ticket questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.

The box office will respond as possible. Tickets may still be purchased online at www.carolinatheatre.com.

Tags

Load comments