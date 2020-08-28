Blank Journal Generic
Pixabay/Pexels.com

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is launching iSpeak: Virtually Express Yourself, a weekly program that allows participants to share their poetry, short stories or speeches.

In a release, the city said the free program will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday beginning Sept. 9 via Zoom.

Registration is required for participants and viewers. Sign up at tinyurl.com/iSpeakGSO2020.

Participants have up to 10 minutes for a presentation. All ages are welcome. Content must be respectful and profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated.

For more information, contact Lewis Recreation Center director Ayana Kouakou at 336-373-3330 or email Ayana.Kouakou@greensboro-nc.gov.

