GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is launching iSpeak: Virtually Express Yourself, a weekly program that allows participants to share their poetry, short stories or speeches.
In a release, the city said the free program will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday beginning Sept. 9 via Zoom.
Registration is required for participants and viewers. Sign up at tinyurl.com/iSpeakGSO2020.
Participants have up to 10 minutes for a presentation. All ages are welcome. Content must be respectful and profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated.
For more information, contact Lewis Recreation Center director Ayana Kouakou at 336-373-3330 or email Ayana.Kouakou@greensboro-nc.gov.
