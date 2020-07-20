GREENSBORO — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will hold the second of three virtual programs on the American Revolution and its significance for current protest on Saturday.
The programs commemorate the 60th anniversary of the integration of the Woolworth lunch counter. The museum is located in the former Woolworth at 134 S. Elm St.
The program will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. It will be conducted by Will Harris, the University of Pennsylvania professor who serves as principal scholar at the museum.
A follow-up discussion will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.
To register, go online to the museum website at sitinmovement.org. Zoom links will be sent to those who register.
Programs are free, with support from Wells Fargo.
The third program will be held on Sept. 17, followed by a discussion on Sept. 18.
