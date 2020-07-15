PITTSBORO — The 17th Annual Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All tickets purchased for the event, originally scheduled to host the Del McCoury Band, Rising Appalachia, Donna the Buffalo and many others from Oct. 8 to 11, will be honored at the next festival.
“Despite the beautiful summer weather, we encourage music lovers everywhere to wear masks and stay socially distant so we can enjoy the simple things in life again, like dancing with friends at Shakori Hills,” Carol Woodell, board president, said in a news release.
The biannual festival, held every spring and fall, is the largest program for the non-profit Shakori Hills Community Arts Center. The Center provides low-cost to no-cost music, art, and sustainability education in the North Carolina counties of Chatham, Orange, and Durham.
This year's spring festival also was canceled by the pandemic.
Woodell continued, “We are putting the pieces together to host a virtual festival Oct. 8 through 11. This will be a programmatic fundraiser for the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center. We are working on the details and will have a formal announcement of the schedule at a later date.”
Donations to Shakori Hills Community Arts Center can be made via PayPal on www.shakorihills.org or via the blue donate button on the SHCAC Facebook page.
Festival questions can be submitted to shakorihills@grassrootsfest.org.
