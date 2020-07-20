GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra to postpone three concerts scheduled at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Aug. 21 concert of the Music of Queen, the Sept. 17 concert with Matthew Morrison and the Sept. 26 classical Masterworks concert all will be rescheduled, the symphony announced Monday.
As new dates are confirmed, the symphony will announce them.
The new downtown Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March, but the pandemic and the resulting ban on large crowds postponed the opening. A new date has not been announced.
Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets as all tickets issued to the above performances will be valid for admission to the rescheduled engagements.
Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur.
The symphony is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the symphony box office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456, ext. 224 or 223.
