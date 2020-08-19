GREENSBORO — Hone your acting skills and rock your next audition with Creative Greensboro’s one-on-one acting coaching.
A release from the City of Greensboro said sessions will be led by Creative Greensboro staff members Todd Fisher or Rosina Whitfield, who have a combined 50-plus years of experience in coaching actors of all ages. They help actors choose monologues and apply various acting techniques to bring a performance to life.
The sessions are appropriate for all levels and scheduling is flexible.
Sessions are $25 per hour and can be done virtually or in-person with appropriate safety measures.
To register, call 336-335-6426.
