GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro, the city office of arts and culture, will present a live-streamed teen production of “The Remarkable Susan” by Tim Kelly on Oct. 24 and 25.
Susan B. Anthony was an American social reformer and women's rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women's suffrage movement.
To be a part of the production, teens ages 13-17 should register at www.creativegreensboro.com by Sept. 18. There are terrific roles for both women and men.
Auditions will be held after registration is closed. All participants will have a role in the production. It is free to participate.
Rehearsals will be in-person, and will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, said Rosina Whitfield, drama specialist with Creative Greensboro. They include daily symptom checks.
"If by some miracle we can do an in-person performance with a limited audience by the end of October, we’ll do that too," Whitfield said..
The play portrays Anthony's 1873 trial, when she was arrested for voting at a time when women were not allowed to vote.
The script is based on actual court transcripts from the trial. It is especially timely now as the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of American women having the vote.
Rehearsals will typically occur from 4 to 5:30 p.m. three to four times a week.
A final schedule will be made based on participant’s availability. The advantage of doing a play set in a courtroom is there is not much physical interaction between characters and the stories are compelling.
Creative Greensboro will also present another courtroom play, the comedy “Goldilocks on Trial” for ages 7-12 later this year.
To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com or call 336-335-6426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.