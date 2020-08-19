Magnolia House (copy)

Porch Sessions, an evening of live performances, is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorell St. in Greensboro.

The event was postponed from Aug. 15 due to rain.

Black artists will take part in a benefit concert created to save one of North Carolina’s few remaining Green Book sites. (The Green Book was a national guide for Black travelers in the 1950s and 1960s that listed businesses, such as motels and restaurants, where they were welcome.)

Food and drinks will be for sale. Raffle tickets are $10 to win six months of free brunch or a free venue rental.

Tickets are $10 per device for a livestream, $15 for socially distant lawn seats or $30 per vehicle at eventbrite.com or thehistoric magnoliahouse.com. Parking and seating starts at 5:30 p.m.

