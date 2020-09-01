GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Greensboro Ballet to move its performances of "Cinderella" from this fall to March 27 and 28, 2021.
The ballet cited "the safety and concern for the dancers and their audience" in its decision to move the performances from Oct. 24 and 25.
Originally, the performances had been scheduled for March 28 and 29 of this year.
The ballet asks that patrons hold on to their current tickets because they will be honored on the new date.
Tickets for Oct. 24 (March 28, 2020) are now valid for March 27, 2021.
Tickets for Oct. 25 (March 29, 2020) are now valid for March 28, 2021.
The Princess Tea tickets for Oct. 25 (March 29, 2020) are valid for March 28, 2021.
Those unable to attend on the new event date should email refund requests to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
For those with tickets in hand, tear them in half and take a photo of them to include with your request. Be sure that seat numbers can be seen clearly.
Refund requests will be processed until Jan. 4, 2021.
Those unable to attend the new date who purchased your tickets through the Greensboro Ballet offices, email the office at info@greensboroballet.org to change the ticket purchase to a donation or to request a refund.
The ballet has not announced plans for its annual performances of "The Nutcracker," typically held in December.
