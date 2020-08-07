GREENSBORO — Greensboro Beautiful has received $125,800 from the estate of supporter Margaret J. Ware to benefit the organization’s work in the community.
The nonprofit volunteer organization supports the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, the Bog Garden at Benjamin Park, Greensboro Arboretum and Gateway Gardens.
“We were absolutely thrilled to receive this gift from Ms. Ware’s estate,” Dan Smith, the organization’s immediate past chair, said in the announcement.
“While she was a consistent donor and supporter of our organization, we had no idea that she had included us in her estate plans,” Smith said.
With no restrictions attached to this estate gift, Greensboro Beautiful’s Board of Directors has voted to designate a portion of the gift for bench replacements where needed in each of the city’s four gardens.
“Features in our public gardens wear out over time,” Lee Britt, past chairwoman of Greensboro Beautiful’s public gardens committee, said in the news release. “Benches need replacing, fountains need repair, sculpture and other artwork must be maintained.”
Through its partnership with the city of Greensboro, Greensboro Beautiful purchases benches for placement in gardens and parks, and city staff installs them where needed.
Greensboro Beautiful will acknowledge Ware’s estate gift with an engraved plaque on one of the benches.
For information, visit greensborobeautiful.org, or call 336-373-2199.
