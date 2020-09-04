GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Children's Museum will reopen Saturday, but with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum, along with other museums across the state, are allowed to open this weekend under Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 of reopening after being ordered to shut down six months ago to curb the spread of the virus.
In a release, the museum said it has made adjustments and additions during its temporary closure to help keep visitors safe.
The museum is open daily with three-hour indoor play sessions designated at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and additional outdoor play sessions Friday and Saturday.
The museum is limited to only 150 visitors per play session.
Here's what visitors can expect:
- Visitors must register for a play session online at gcmuseum.com.
- Advance payment is required and also must be made online at gcmuseum.com. The museum will not accept cash payment.
- Upon registration, visitors will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging the risks of attendance.
- Temperature check and verbal health screening will be done at check-in. Vistors with symptoms of sickness will not be allowed in.
- Visitors must use hand sanitizer and wash hands before entry.
- Ages 3 and older are required to wear a face covering. Face coverings will be available for purchase at check-in.
- Recommended capacity limits will be posted at each exhibit. Restrooms will have limited capacity.
- Social distancing of six feet will be encouraged.
- There will be fewer moveable elements such as props and sensory materials and costumes have been removed.
- There will be bins to deposit items that have been in children's mouths.
- Water fountains will not be available.
- Food and drink, other than water, will not be allowed in play areas. Food and drink can be brought to the Snack Shack or Nannie's Patio.
In addition, there will be frequent cleaning and santizing of high-touch surfaces, the Snack Shack and Nannie's Patio. Exhibits will be cleaned and sanitized between play sessions.
For more information, visit gcmuseum.com.
