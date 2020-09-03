tradition cornerstone.jpg (copy) (copy)

The “Meeting Place” at the Tradition Cornerstone of the Downtown Greenway.

 News & Record file photo

GREENSBORO — The Downtown Greenway is planning a series of pop-up nature events this fall.

The non-profit Downtown Greenway organization said in a release the events are part of the organization's goal to provide outdoor activities while social distancing during the pandemic.

The classes are free and limited to 25 participants. Registration is required by going to www.downtowngreenway.org/events.

Here is the schedule:

  • Pop-Up Elderberry Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Meeting Place at 801 W. Smith St. Learn how to harvest elderberries for jams and teas.
  • Bird Watching 101 with Piedmont Bird Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Morehead Park at 475 Spring Garden St. Introduction to birding.
  • Creating Your Own Permaculture Garden, 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Meeting Place at 801 S. Smith St. Learn how to create a permaculture garden with native plants.

