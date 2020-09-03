GREENSBORO — The Downtown Greenway is planning a series of pop-up nature events this fall.
The non-profit Downtown Greenway organization said in a release the events are part of the organization's goal to provide outdoor activities while social distancing during the pandemic.
The classes are free and limited to 25 participants. Registration is required by going to www.downtowngreenway.org/events.
Here is the schedule:
- Pop-Up Elderberry Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Meeting Place at 801 W. Smith St. Learn how to harvest elderberries for jams and teas.
- Bird Watching 101 with Piedmont Bird Club, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Morehead Park at 475 Spring Garden St. Introduction to birding.
- Creating Your Own Permaculture Garden, 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Meeting Place at 801 S. Smith St. Learn how to create a permaculture garden with native plants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.