GREENSBORO — Want to learn how to use basic household items as percussion instruments?
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Drumming with Melody, a virtual percussion class for all ages.
It runs on Zoom from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7.
The class is free, but registration is required. Sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/PRDrumming0920.
This drumming program allows participants to learn how to use basic household items as percussion instruments.
Instructor Melody Rose will provide lessons in simple rhythms and composition that continue to build each week, culminating in drum circle by the end of the program. The sessions will meet via Zoom.
For a wide range of virtual and socially-distanced events and activities offered by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GSOonline.
