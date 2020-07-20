GREENSBORO — “The Wolves of Ravensbruck” by Sally Kinka has won Creative Greensboro’s 2021 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award.
“The Wolves of Ravensbruck” will be produced by Creative Greensboro in 2021 and kick off the 19th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival.
North Carolina playwrights submitted 17 plays for consideration. The final selection was curated in partnership by Preston Lane of Triad Stage, Kerrie Mubarrak of Scrapmettle and members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum.
Kinka, a Greensboro resident, is a professional playwright, director, performer, storyteller and puppeteer, with a special concentration in drama as therapy.
She co-founded the non-profit performing arts organization, ArtStream, and runs a bedside drama and storytelling program at Duke University Hospital’s pediatric oncology and hematology department and UNC Hospitals Children’s Specialty Clinic.
“The Wolves of Ravensbruck” is set in the Nazi concentration camp of Ravensbrück. It was a German concentration camp exclusively for women from 1939 to 1945, located in northern Germany, 56 miles north of Berlin at a site near the village of Ravensbrück.
As Russian artillery is heard drawing nearer and nearer, seven women in the camp struggle to survive long enough to be liberated. They find that the strength of their dedication to each other and their use of the arts as a survival tool may be their saving grace.
This is a full-length play with strong roles for seven women of varying ages. These characters are fictionalized amalgams of real people, although most of the events in the play actually happened.
For more information about the New Play Project, visit creativegreensboro.com.
