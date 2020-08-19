GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Project Space has moved from West Lewis Street to another downtown location.
The contemporary art center has relocated to 111 E. February One Place, next store to Cincy's Downtown restaurant on the ground floor of the Dixie Building.
Created by UNCG's School of Art, Greensboro Project Space acts as a bridge between students and faculty and the community.
Half of its programs are by School of Art students and faculty, and half are split between a diverse range of communities and artists on and off campus.
"That's great we are still in downtown," Director Adam Carlin said. "It helps us get to the heart of our mission."
The art center had been located for four years at 219 W. Lewis St., a building owned by downtown developer Andy Zimmerman that also houses The Forge makerspace.
The Lewis Street site had been known as the Anvil Building that once housed the The Flying Anvil and Vybz Nation nightclubs. Zimmerman bought and renovated it.
"Andy Zimmerman's space was amazing," Carlin said.
The new space — owned by Dave and Chantelle Stoughton — has been renovated as well, with back plywood walls and track lighting.
It has four galleries, which allows for more concurrent exhibitions, Carlin said.
"They really transformed the space," Carlin said.
It will share an outdoor area with Cincy's for concerts and performances. UNCG School of Music faculty members have been booked for outdoor concerts.
Go online to greensboroprojectspace.com to learn more about it.
