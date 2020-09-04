GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Public Library and the Greensboro History will host a series of musical events that celebrate singers and storytellers who have stood behind social change.
The series, called Anthems of Change, spotlights artists who have lent their talents to American civil rights, labor equality, indigenous rights and other movements of social justice.
On Sept. 10, American folk singer-songwriter and six-time Grammy nominee John McCutcheon performs a tribute to the music of his friend and mentor Pete seeger. The event will be live streamed on the library's Facebook page at 7 p.m. A Q&A with McCutcheon will follow.
On Sept. 24, award-winning spoken word recording artist and author Donna Washington will present her one-woman show, "Chairs in the Trees" about her experiences as a black woman in America. The performance will be live streamed from the library's Facebook page at 7 p.m. A discussion will follow.
For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
