GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large crowds have prompted the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra to reschedule fall 2020 performances at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Most performances have been rescheduled for dates in 2021.
Only one symphony concert remains on its 2020 schedule for the Tanger Center: a Pops concert with the Texas Tenors on Dec. 31.
The new Tanger Center is ready to open downtown, but the pandemic has postponed the opening and a new date has not been announced.
As additional new dates are confirmed for its performances, the Greensboro Symphony will make a public announcement.
Here are affected performances:
• Music of Queen, originally set for Aug. 21, 2020, postponed to Feb. 6, 2021.
• POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison, originally set for Sept. 17, 2020, postponed to Nov. 6, 2021.
• Masterworks: Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Treasures*, originally set for Sept. 26, 2020, postponed to Mar. 20, 2021.
• Chamber concert at UNCG, originally set for Sept. 27, 2020, postponed to Mar. 21, 2021.
• POPS: Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel, originally set for Oct. 17, 2020, postponed to Jan. 23, 2021.
• Not Our First Goat Rodeo (Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, and Aoife O’Donovan), originally set for Oct. 18, 2020, postponed to a date not yet determined.
• Masterworks: Beethoven’s 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale, originally set for Dec. 10, 2020, postponed to May 15, 2021.
• Sting, originally set for Dec. 19, 2020, postponed to Nov. 20, 2021.
• Maestros and Mendelssohn, originally set for May 15, 2021, changed to Apr. 29, 2021.
• Chamber concert at UNCG, originally set for May 16, 2021, changed to May 9, 2021.
*The program and artist have changed for the classical Masterworks concert on March 20, 2021.
It will open with George Walker’s "Lyric for Strings."
The new featured guest artist, Kelly Hall-Tompkins, will perform Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 and "Fiddler Rhapsody and Scherzo" by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The concert will conclude with the orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets. All tickets issued to the above performances will be valid for admission to the rescheduled engagement.
Patrons will be promptly alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. The Greensboro Symphony is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com.
For more information, go online to greensborosymphony.org or contact its box office at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
