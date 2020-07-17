GREENSBORO — The city’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park Concert Series will return on Sunday for a shortened 41st season.
Performances by Kay & Adriel and small ensembles of the Philharmonia of Greensboro will live-stream starting at 6 p.m. from the Creative Greensboro Facebook page at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.
A Facebook account is not required to view the concert there.
Kay & Adriel are an alternative/soul duo who play R&B, jazz, country hits and original gritty ballads. They are both originally from High Point, and they met at a Family Fun Day for their younger siblings at their elementary school and got to perform for the children and their families.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and with the safety of the community in mind, MUSEP concerts through Aug. 16 will be live-streamed via Facebook in lieu of in-person events at city parks.
A decision regarding streaming or in-person events for the late August concerts will be made at least two weeks prior to each concert.
The MUSEP concerts are free, but donations are accepted; go to tinyurl.com/yam2tyrl and click “Creative Greensboro.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.