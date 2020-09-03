GREENSBORO — Effective Friday, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park will increase access and hours for its park visitor center.
The park at 2332 New Garden Road will reopen access to its visitor center — lobby, information desk, exhibit area and restrooms. It will return to normal hours of operation, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis, it said in a news release.
The reopening follows guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, the park said in the release.
The 254-acre park grounds, trails and tour road, and Greensboro Greenway access continue to be open and accessible to the public from dawn to dusk daily.
Remaining closed are the visitor center theater with its park film, and America’s National Parks retail store.
The park's approach to operating continues to center on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored, according to the news release.
It also continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and work spaces are safe and clean.
The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website at nps.gov/guco and social media for current conditions and travel tips.
"We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained," the park service said in the release.
Virtual park visitors are also invited to:
• View the park film: “Another Such Victory,” which is available on the park’s website, nps.gov/guco/learn/photosmultimedia/multimedia.htm.
• Take a Digital Ranger Tour: Go along with a Park Ranger in 10 videos showcasing pivotal moments of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. These videos provide more than an hour of history. nps.gov/guco/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtour.htm.
• Earn a Digital Junior Ranger Badge: Junior Rangers can now digitally explore the park’s museum and earn a special digital Junior Ranger badge. nps.gov/guco/learn/kidsyouth/beajuniorranger.htm.
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.