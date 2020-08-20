LEXINGTON — A local indoor cinema will do an outdoor drive-in theater this weekend to provide a safely distanced entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's just something to do. There's so much people can't do," said Rob McHone.
McHone is the general manager of Lexington Cinema at 235 N. Talbert Blvd.
He said after careful consideration and looking to the CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health for guidance, he felt he could safely screen an outdoor movie in the parking lot of the theater. It will open Friday night.
"It's really safe. You can stay in your car," McHone said.
In a summer when public outdoor movie events have returned to tried and true classics like "ET" and "Dirty Dancing," Lexington Cinema will screen the new psychological thriller "Unhinged" starring Russell Crowe.
"It’s the first major release that’s been distributed by a new distribution company called Solstice," McHone said.
McHone said the independently owned-theater has been struggling since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered entertainment venues to shut down in March because of the pandemic. When the state was allowed to enter Phase Two of reopening, entertainment venues were not among the businesses allowed to do so. Some drive-in movie theaters, like Eden Drive-In in Eden and Badin Road Drive-In in Albemarle, have reopened.
"The bills keep coming, but there's been no ticket sales for five months," he said. "We've got to do something. It's a horrible situation."
The theater let go 15 employees after it closed. McHone said typically the theater would hire up to 40 during the block-buster summertime movie season. Now he will just hire a handful to help manage the pop-up drive-in.
McHone is going to screen the movie on the side of the building from a theatrical projector placed in a small building in the parking lot. The sound will be transmitted to FM receivers in vehicles.
The drive-in can accomodate 40 to 50 vehicles. Tickets are $15 per vehicle, first come, first serve. Concessions are also drive-up at the entrance.
Movie-goers will have access to the theater's indoor bathrooms. They will be monitored so that only one person at a time is allowed inside.
Show time is 8:55 p.m. nightly except Monday. If it proves a success, McHone said he will continue doing it, even if the state moves into Phase Three of roepening in September which would possibly allow indoor theaters to reopen. He said as the days shorten, he would consider adding a double feature.
For now, the title of Friday night's movie might well echo how people are feeling this summer with the pandemic and other events. And going to a drive-in screening could be what they need.
"People have to do something to help with being stir crazy," McHone said. "It's a pressure relief valve."
