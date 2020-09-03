GREENSBORO — The public can watch online as dancers perform in a variety of styles on Sept. 19 for this year's virtual National Dance Day GSO.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted organizers to go virtual this year. Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. arranged for Paul Byun to film the performances in downtown Center City and LeBauer parks.
“Dancing in the parks was a liberating experience," said Jessica McAlister of Greensboro Ballet, one of the troupes to perform. "It was heartwarming to be able to perform again and to see community members stopping to watch during the film shoots."
The videos will be released Sept. 19 on https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/blog, https://www.instagram.com/greensborodowntownparks/and https://www.facebook.com/greensborodowntownparks.
Videos will be available permanently on all platforms, as well as the parks' YouTube channel beyond the event date, said Amanda Miller of Greensboro Downtown Parks.
The lineup will feature:
• Brandon Williams, Hip Hop
• Ramya Kapadia, Bharatanatyam
• The BBoy Ballet, Street Dance and Contemporary Fusion
• Jaleel Cheek, Street Jazz
• Daliana Dance Competition Team, Lyrical Contemporary with Acro
• Greensboro Ballet, Contemporary Ballet
• Be Smooth Urban Ballroom & Line Dance, Contemporary Line Dance
• Royal Expressions School of Dance, Jazz
• Tabia McKinzie from Dance Project Inc., Afro-Contemporary
• GSO Salseros, salsa
The dancers performed in various spaces around the parks. They utilized the features of each park location, such as the Children’s Garden and Center City fountains, to enhance their movement.
