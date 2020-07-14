If you've been missing live concerts by A-list musical acts, there's hope on the horizon.
Three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers are set to play their first live show in six months on Aug. 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with fans socially distanced in their cars — following the growing trend of artists that usually fill arenas and amphitheaters testing the drive-in concept.
The Concord natives/North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees will celebrate the release of their new album "The Third Gleam," to be released the day before.
The band will perform live on the backstretch of the racing surface with the performance viewable on the speedway's 16,000 square-foot video screen.
Tickets will be sold per car and will be available for pre-sale on this Thursday (July 16), with the on-sale opening up to the general public on Friday (July 17). Ticket-holders will be eligible to buy a limited-edition vinyl of "The Third Gleam." Prices have not yet been set.
For tickets and more information, visit avettbrothersdrivein.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.