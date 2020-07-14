The Avett Brothers

Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers perform Dec. 31 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro. The band has planned a drive-in concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Aug. 29.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

If you've been missing live concerts by A-list musical acts, there's hope on the horizon.

Three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers are set to play their first live show in six months on Aug. 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with fans socially distanced in their cars — following the growing trend of artists that usually fill arenas and amphitheaters testing the drive-in concept.

The Concord natives/North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductees will celebrate the release of their new album "The Third Gleam," to be released the day before.

The band will perform live on the backstretch of the racing surface with the performance viewable on the speedway's 16,000 square-foot video screen.

Tickets will be sold per car and will be available for pre-sale on this Thursday (July 16), with the on-sale opening up to the general public on Friday (July 17). Ticket-holders will be eligible to buy a limited-edition vinyl of "The Third Gleam." Prices have not yet been set.

For tickets and more information, visit avettbrothersdrivein.com.

