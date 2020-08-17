GREENSBORO — Make room Philadelphia and Miami. Our city has become a destination to view street art.
The travel, food and music magazine Fifty Grande has named Greensboro one of the top eight cities in the country worth visiting for street art alone.
The magazine cites Greensboro developer and restaurant and entertainment entrepreneur Marty Kotis, who has lots of real estate from which to provide palates for artists, as spearheading street art in the city by founding Kotis Street Art.
Kotis has worked with international street artists like BellaPhame and JEKS, and local artists like Gina Franco and Brendan Bresnan.
Fifty Grande spotlights the murals of civil rights activist and lawyer J. Kenneth Lee at 503 E. Washington St. and the murals of RED Cinemas on Battleground Avenue as must see. But the city is filled with stunning murals by a variety of artists, including a new street art outdoor gallery at 1316 Lees Chapel Road.
