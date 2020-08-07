GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the N.C. Dance Festival to make mostly virtual moves this fall, during its 30th anniversary season.
The annual festival, coordinated by locally-based Dance Project, brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from North Carolina artists to audiences across the state.
This year, choreographers selected through the annual adjudication process, along with additional invited artists, instead will come together to create a dance film that draws its inspiration from the festival's 30-year history.
Each choreographer will create a “micro-dance” about 30 to 60 seconds long. The micro-dances will be combined to create a dance film that will be screened virtually on Oct. 24.
The 2020 season will launch with a collaboration with Greensboro Downtown Parks, as a part of their National Dance Day event, which also will be held virtually this year on Sept. 19. In addition to participatory dance experiences from a variety of local dance groups (via video), the parks will host a public art installation to be enjoyed by the community in the weeks following National Dance Day.
Festival choreographer Alexandra Joye Warren, director of Joyemovement Dance Company, will collaborate with Greensboro muralist Gina Franco to produce a temporary mural in LeBauer Park.
Inspired by the participatory nature of National Dance Day, the mural will prompt movement experiences by community members through strategic design elements, such as shape, line and pattern that inspire dance response. As part of the creative engagement process following installation, the festival will bring in other local choreographers to come out and “dance the mural” in their own movement style.
“The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that our 2020 season will look different than we originally planned," Festival Director Anne Morris said in a news release.
"But the importance of supporting North Carolina choreographers, connecting audiences and artists, educating students about dance, and nurturing relationships between artists across the state has not diminished,” Morris said.
“This season is all about building on what has come before and showcasing the diverse, unique perspectives of artists who call North Carolina home," Morris said.
The 30th anniversary season will continue throughout 2021 with a variety of other ongoing projects and events.
Durham-based photographer Zoe Litaker will photograph 30 dance artists from around North Carolina. These artist profiles will represent a small portion of the many dancers and choreographers who have been instrumental in establishing, defining and evolving the festival over the years.
The festival will host a series of virtual conversations and workshops on topics ranging from teaching on the Zoom platform, careers in the arts and building a more equitable dance community.
The Van Dyke Dance Group, which maintains the repertory of Dance Project and NC Dance Festival founder Jan Van Dyke, will invite the public to interact with and respond to a movement prompt drawn from Van Dyke’s extensive repertory.
Last season, the NC Dance Festival initiated two new awards. The Jan Van Dyke Legacy Award honors an individual who makes North Carolina a great place to dance.
In Van Dyke's spirit, this individual sees a need in the community and works to fill it, generating ideas and laying a foundation that others can build upon, making a difference that will reverberate throughout the community. Nominations for the 2020 Legacy award are due Sept. 20. The nomination form can be found at danceproject.org.
The festival Trailblazer Award will be suspended for this year. It honors a North Carolina choreographer that has achieved excellence in dance and whose work embodies innovative ways of thinking/working and represents a unique and relevant perspective on art and culture.
“Our hope is to present the live performance events we’d originally planned for our 30th anniversary season in the fall of 2021," Morris said. "These events, which have been funded in part by a National Endowment for the Arts ArtWorks grant, will finish out our 30th season with a big celebration."
As the fall continues, more details about all events planned for 2020 will be announced and can be found at danceproject.org.
The statewide NC Dance Festival is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the NC Arts Council, and individual donors. Additional support for the NC Dance Festival activities in Greensboro comes from grants from Lincoln Financial Foundation and Ecolab Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.