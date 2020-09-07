GREENSBORO — The annual N.C. Folk Festival and Carolina Blues Festival return this weekend. But there's no need to worry about the weather or finding your favorite band on stages around center city.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's N.C. Folk Festival has gone virtual.

Folk festival organizers partnered with 7 Cinematics to film live performances of 10 acts playing at iconic local spots.

Those pre-recorded live performances will stream online and on the Greensboro Television Network.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. daily for the three-day festival that starts Friday.

Look for mostly North Carolina acts playing blues, bluegrass, country, R&B, soul, pop, hip-hop, funk, rock and old-time tunes.

"In selecting the sequence of performers to be featured each night, we applied the same goals we have for our normal in-person festival — layering styles and energies of diversity into the program," said Amy Grossmann, folk festival president and chief executive officer.

"Just as we've worked to keep the feel and spontaneity of a live stage performance in these recordings, we've also tried to retain the aural flow from one unique performance to the next that audiences would experience seated at one of our stages."

Saturday's performance will feature Veronika Jackson, a folk/blues artist presented by the Carolina Blues Festival.

Following the folk festival segment Saturday night, the blues festival will present a performance headlined by Vanessa Ferguson, a local resident and finalist on the television competition, "The Voice."

That begins at 8 p.m. and can be seen on piedmontblues.org and ncfolkfestival.com.

Here is the lineup in order of appearance:

Friday

• Rissi Palmer: The Durham-based Palmer is a country, pop, R&B/soul musician. She debuted in 2007 with the single "Country Girl." It made her the first African American woman to chart a country song since Dona Mason in 1987. Her performance was filmed at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum in Sedalia.

• Justin Harrington, AKA Demeanor: The Greensboro-born rapper merges hip-hop and unorthodox folk elements. He and his mother, Lalenja Harrington, performed on the album "Freedom Highway," the second solo studio album by his aunt, Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens. His performance was filmed at the historic Magnolia House, a segregation-era motel for African Americans traveling the East Coast.

• Chatham County Line: Bluegrass group formed in Raleigh. Its performance was filmed at The Old Mill of Guilford in Oak Ridge.

Saturday

• Charly Lowry & Friends: This Lumbee-Tuscarora musician from Robeson County was a contestant on Season 3 of competitive reality television show "American Idol." She filmed her performance at the Magnolia House.

• Veronika Jackson (34th annual Carolina Blues Festival): The Georgia-based acoustic folk/blues artist will pay tribute to the late Elizabeth "Libba" Cotten, an American blues and folk musician, singer and songwriter from Carrboro. The performance by the Florida native was filmed at the Underground Railroad tree at Guilford College. "We really thought it would highlight our context for our performance," said Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, which joined forces with this year's folk festival.

• The Hamiltones: The Charlotte and Greensboro-based R&B/soul trio started as backup vocalist for Grammy Award-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton. Members are Corey "2E" Williams II from Greensboro, Tony Lelo from Morrisville and J. Vito, who grew up in Anson County. The group filmed its show in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in center city.

• The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will present its 34th annual Carolina Blues Festival virtually at 8 p.m. on piedmontblues.org and ncfolkfestival.com. Vanessa Ferguson will headline a lineup titled "Women of the Blues." The blues society also will present two awards.

Sunday

• Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba: This Pittsboro-based, kora-led dance band combines West African traditionals, funk, rock, blues and elements of jazz. Their performance was filmed at the Greensboro Rotary Carousel at the Greensboro Science Center.

• Charlie Hunter: This seven-string guitar virtuoso plays jazz, jazz fusion, acid jazz, jazz rock and funk. He now lives in Greensboro. His performance was filmed at Center City Park downtown.

• The Burnett Sisters Band: The family band from Boone plays old-time music. Its performance was filmed at Gateway Gardens.

• Mandolin Orange: Americana/folk-based duo from Chapel Hill. Their performance was filmed at First National Bank Field.