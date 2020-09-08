GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival has gone virtual this year and so has the event's Makers Marketplace, a market of artists and crafts people.
The online marketplace launched today at ncfolkfestival.com/makers-marketplace and will remain online through the end of the year.
From ceramics to jewelry to quilts, shoppers can purchase directly from the artists who were selected to participate.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was moved to a virtual format this year.
Pre-recorded performances will be be streamed at 6 p.m. Sept. 11-13 at ncfolkfestival.com, on YouTube channel NorthCarolinaFolkFestival, nugs.net, or the Greensboro Television Network.
Performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit ncfolkfestival.com.
