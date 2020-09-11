Want to watch?

What: N.C. Folk Festival, Carolina Blues Festival

When: The folk festival virtual music series starts at 6 p.m. nightly, Friday through Sunday. The Carolina Blues Festival runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

How to watch: ncfolkfestival.com, youtube.com/c/NorthCarolinaFolkFestival, nugs.net and Greensboro Television Network (Spectrum Channel 13, NorthState Channel 31, AT&T Channel 99), piedmontblues.org, facebook.com/PBPS85, instagram.com/piedmont_blues.

Cost: Free, but donations will be accepted. Help to keep the folk festival free and pave its way to return in 2021 in downtown Greensboro by contributing to the Virtual Bucket Brigade. Click the donate link at ncfolkfestival.com, or send a check payable to North Carolina Folk Festival, P.O. Box 5364, Greensboro, NC 27435.

Information: ncfolkfestival.com, piedmontblues.org.

Etc.: The pre-recorded videos were made at notable locations, such as Center City Park, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum and others. The concert segments — each two hours long — will be posted over three nights. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will present a virtual performance headlined by Vanessa Ferguson.