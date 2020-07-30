Molly McGinn (copy)

Local singer-songwriter Molly McGinn.

 Courtesy of Marley Soden

HIGH POINT — Molly McGinn and DaShawn Hickman will perform for the Arts Splash concert 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Laurelyn Dossett had been scheduled to perform for the sixth installment of this summer concert series but had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances.

The concert will be live streamed free on Facebook from Centennial Station Arts Center.

McGinn is a Greensboro award-winning musician and storyteller. She is joined by pedal steel guitar player Hickman from Mount Airy.

The next live-streamed concert in the series features UltimaNota 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

For information, visit highpointarts.org.

