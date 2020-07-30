HIGH POINT — Molly McGinn and DaShawn Hickman will perform for the Arts Splash concert 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Laurelyn Dossett had been scheduled to perform for the sixth installment of this summer concert series but had to cancel due to unforeseen circumstances.
The concert will be live streamed free on Facebook from Centennial Station Arts Center.
McGinn is a Greensboro award-winning musician and storyteller. She is joined by pedal steel guitar player Hickman from Mount Airy.
The next live-streamed concert in the series features UltimaNota 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.
For information, visit highpointarts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.