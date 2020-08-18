Microphone Stock Photo
Freeimages.com

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro Playwrights Forum is looking for short plays for the NC Radio Play Festival.

In a release from the city, Creative Greensboro announced it is accepting submissions of 10-minute scripts for the audio play festival produced by Cary Playwrights Forum and Greensboro Playwrights Forum.

Selected scripts will be produced on the CPF Radio Hour podcast site.

Playwrights must be a North Carolina resident. Scripts should be written in standard play format. A maximum of two scripts will be accepted per playwright. No copyrighted music accepted as part of the soundscape. Musical submission will not be accepted.

Deadline for submission is Aug. 31.

Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for details.

Tags

Load comments