GREENSBORO — Downtown visitors soon will have a new mural to serve as a selfie backdrop.
Local artist Gina Franco will paint the mural on a brick wall at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, next to Area Modern Home.
The colorful interpretation of the city's rich history will measure about 14 feet by 30 feet, Franco said.
The mural painting will begin on Thursday and continue through First Friday and Labor Day weekend.
The project was organized by Jennifer Graf, owner of Vintage to Vogue Boutique, to add a spark of life south of the railroad tracks.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. provided funding, with additional support from the Retail Alliance of Downtown.
The mural has been in the works for about a year, Graf said in an email.
"We are excited that we are finally ready to move forward," Graf said.
"Art really adds a layer of beauty and creativity to a downtown area," Graf said. "It sends a message or emotion without having to use words. If you visit most thriving downtown areas, you will see an appreciation for the arts, including street art."
An original design by Franco, the new mural gives a specific nod to its central involvement in the Civil Rights movement, according to a news release from DGI, the downtown economic development agency.
“The goal is to have an image synonymous with Greensboro for folks to enjoy,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said in the news release.
“Gina’s tremendous artwork is already featured throughout downtown, including our very popular Rainbow Alley," Matheny said. "So commissioning her for this latest social media backdrop was a natural fit.”
The mural is expected to be the latest in center city.
After George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May, dozens of artists came to paint palettes of plywood on downtown storefronts.
Their artwork expressed feelings stirred amid protests against police brutality and racism, and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Several murals have since been moved to other locations for preservation, including the Greensboro History Museum, UNCG Libraries and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
The city's office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro, then instituted a pilot street mural program in June.
That brought three murals to center city streets.
The pilot program was temporarily suspended, effective July 9, Creative Greensboro said on its website.
The pause will let city staff and review panel members reflect on its successes and challenges, consider best practices by creative place-making programs in other municipalities around the country, and position the initiative for long-term success in accordance with the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan.
It expects to announce a revised program that assists applicants with an inventory of locations suitable for murals, and a framework that ensures broad access by interested applicants and opportunities for additional community engagement.
The city will announce details once confirmed.
