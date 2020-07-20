...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 109 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
&&
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
New carpet in the second-floor Renaissance Room of the Carolina Theatre includes burgundy, deep red and gold colors that will be carried through all of the carpeted spaces. There will be a some larger scale versions of the pattern, some bolder borders and some smaller repetitions as well.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches. Also, the original Tiffany domed ceiling lights have become more visible, thanks to cleaning and much-needed ceiling plaster repair.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Photographer Lynn Donovan shares photos she has taken throughout the renovation at Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro. The theater has gotten new seats, new flooring, renovated restrooms, an expanded concessions stand and more. Original features of the theater have been highlighted by restoration and cleaning. The theater will have two free open house events to show off its new look. The first one will be an Open House with "The Sound of Music" sing-along at 1 p.m. Oct. 14. The second will be an Open House with live music led by Sam Frazier with Chuck Cotton, A.J. Diggs, Turner Battle and guest emcee Jessica Mashburn, performing with the theme, "I'll Take You There" at 1 p.m. Oct. 21. For other upcoming events, visit online to carolinatheatre.com.
1 of 71
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies is being cleaned by Claudia Eckard.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies has been cleaned.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies is being cleaned by Claudia Eckard.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
New carpet in the second-floor Renaissance Room of the Carolina Theatre includes burgundy, deep red and gold colors that will be carried through all of the carpeted spaces. There will be a some larger scale versions of the pattern, some bolder borders and some smaller repetitions as well.
Courtesy of Meagan Kopp, Carolina Theatre
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The mezzanine has been clean and painted and has new carpet.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Guests will see an expanded women’s restroom on the main level, and updated women's restrooms on the mezzanine level and men's on the main level.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Guests will see an expanded women’s restroom on the main level, and updated women's restrooms on the mezzanine level and men's on the main level.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies has being cleaned. The surrounding plaster has been cleaned and repainted.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Guests will see an expanded women’s restroom on the main level, and updated women's restrooms on the mezzanine level and men's on the main level.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Guests will see expanded women’s restroom on the main level, and updated women's restrooms on the mezzanine level and men's on the main level.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies has been cleaned, and the surrounding plaster has been cleaned and repaired.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies has been cleaned, and the surrounding plaster has been cleaned and repaired.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The concessions stand has been expanded.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The women’s restroom on the main level has been expanded, and the men's has been updated. The restrooms on the mezzanine level also have been updated.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The women’s restroom on the main level has been expanded, and the men's has been updated. The restrooms on the mezzanine level also have been updated.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Audiences will enjoy enhanced sound. New permanent speakers, tuned to the room, hang from the ceiling on the sides of the proscenium, no longer in the middle.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Visitors will enter the front doors onto wool carpeting in the lobby, loomed in England. It covers the original tile floor uncovered during renovation. Its multicolored patterns will complement the theater’s colors of burgundy, forest green and gold. Sections will resemble oriental rugs.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation. Its 1,079 old seats, several broken or wobbly, have been replaced by 1,129 new ones, upholstered in patterned burgundy fabric custom-made in Reidsville. They are wider. Old seats were 18 to 21 inches wide; new ones are 19 to 24 inches. Also, the original Tiffany domed ceiling lights have become more visible, thanks to cleaning and much-needed ceiling plaster repair.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
Nearly 91 years after the theater at 310 S. Greene St. first opened its doors, the historic venue will reopen after the summer-long first phase of a $2.5 million rejuvenation.
Courtesy of Lynn Donovan
The decorative proscenium arch with its design of dancing ladies has been cleaned.