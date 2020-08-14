GREENSBORO — Don't look for N.C. A&T's famous Blue and Gold Marching Machine this fall in halftime shows and competitions, at community events or in parades.
Like A&T football, the fall performance season of the award-winning marching band has been sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Kenneth Ruff, A&T's director of bands, wants to keep band members engaged, educated — and healthy — while they can't perform live for fans.
He and his staff carefully planned classes and rehearsals for the 220 members of the marching band, Cold Steel drumline and Golden Delight Auxiliary dancers.
"This is uncharted territory," Ruff said.
The band has been divided into three smaller ensembles, for rehearsals within socially-distanced interior spaces and outdoors.
Ruff hopes that the band can present a few concerts or recordings virtually, but it hasn't solidified any plans.
"We still have music education going on," Ruff said, "and we still have something that we’re putting out to fans of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine."
Ruff has been concerned by reports that small airborne particles called aerosols, expelled while playing woodwind and brass instruments, can linger in stagnant air.
So he gathered his staff to help him plan.
"I wasn't taught COVID 101," Ruff told staff. "I don't have all the answers. I need you all to help me figure out what we need to do to keep the kids safe and to keep us safe."
They opted for small group rehearsals and added equipment inside its Band Center.
"We will try to do as many rehearsals as we can outside, because it’s actually safer outside," Ruff said.
If inside, band members in those small groups will be eight feet apart. Barriers will surround them.
Ruff has ordered air purifiers and covers for the flared openings or bells of horns. Students, faculty and staff will wear masks on campus.
He has allotted an hour between groups, so air can circulate and the last group can clean and sanitize before they leave.
The 23-member female Golden Delight Auxiliary will rehearse in a separate area, in smaller groups. Ruff has ordered air purifiers for that room, too. Any full group rehearsals will be outdoors.
Band students' first class on Wednesday won't focus on learning music. Instead, students will learn the new protocols.
"You come in, you don’t socialize, you wipe down the chair, wipe down your stand, get your instrument out, get ready to play," Ruff said.
When they finish, Ruff said, "They need to learn how to sanitize, and to sanitize the instrument. They have to learn how to get out of the building."
Ruff sees advantages of smaller groups.
"If there are 200 people playing in the band room and Johnny misses a note, I might not hear that note," he said. "But in a smaller group, I’ll hear that note."
"I’m hoping after the semester that they will become better musicians," Ruff said.
Also, he added, "The A&T band is known for being original. So this gives us another opportunity to do different stuff."
Ruff knows how students relish being in one of the nation's premier bands, that has marched as the lead band in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"A lot of our students are here because of the band," he said.
Christopher Davenport is among them.
He comes from Georgia to study euphonium. He plays trombone in the marching band.
"Although nobody knows exactly how this season will turn out, and everything will be different, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine is excited for this upcoming year," Davenport said via email.
"We just all hope that everyone practices social distancing guidelines so that everyone can be safe," Davenport said.
Come spring, A&T's marching band program usually switches to concert series by the symphonic band and various smaller student ensembles.
Whether that happens will depend on the status of the pandemic, Ruff said.
"If we are able to do more," Ruff said, "that means the kids can do more as far as performances are concerned and do a community performance."
