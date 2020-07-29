GREENSBORO — Sting’s performance with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, has been postponed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The new date for the concert is 8 p.m. Nov. 20, 2021 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
As a result, single tickets will not be going on public sale on Aug. 1 as previously announced. The symphony will make a public announcement when a new ticket sale date is determined.
Current ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets. Per the symphony's COVID-19 ticket policy, all tickets issued for this concert will be valid for admission to the rescheduled date.
Patrons will be alerted to any additional schedule changes, should they occur. The symphony is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com, and will update social channels with the latest information as it becomes available.
Composer, singer, author, actor, and activist, Sting is one of the world's most renowned and distinctive artists.
Throughout his illustrious career, he has received 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations and a Tony nomination.
A member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he last performed in Greensboro in May 2001 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
He has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.
His latest album, "My Songs," includes contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits and was accompanied by a critically acclaimed world tour.
For more information on the concert, please visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the box office at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456, ext. 224 or 223.
