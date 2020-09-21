 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tanger Center in Greensboro postpones dates for 'Wicked'
0 comments

Tanger Center in Greensboro postpones dates for 'Wicked'

  • 0

Tanger Center has postponed "Wicked," the Broadway Season show that was scheduled for Nov. 18 to Dec. 6.

The Center’s Broadway partners, Nederlander, based in New York City’s theater district, along with Professional Facilities Management are working with representatives from "Wicked" to reschedule the show.

"Wicked" producers say they are eager to perform in the new performing arts center in a market in which they have yet to tour.

Current Broadway Season Seat Members should hold onto their tickets. They will be honored when new dates are announced.

Visit tangercenter.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News