Tanger Center in Greensboro postpones dates for 'Wicked'

Tanger Center has postponed "Wicked," the Broadway Season show that was scheduled for Nov. 18 to Dec. 6.

The Center’s Broadway partners, Nederlander, based in New York City’s theater district, along with Professional Facilities Management are working with representatives from "Wicked" to reschedule the show.

"Wicked" producers say they are eager to perform in the new performing arts center in a market in which they have yet to tour.

Current Broadway Season Seat Members should hold onto their tickets. They will be honored when new dates are announced.