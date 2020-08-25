GREENSBORO — TEDxGreensboro has announced a series of free online talks in September.
The theme of the series is Risk.
Since the eighth annual event will not be held in person this year, it has pivoted to interactive online talks in which viewers can submit questions for host and speaker Q&A sessions and moderated discussions.
Talks will be held 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday in September. Each talk features two speakers.
Here is the schedule:
- Sept. 8 features Chase Holleman and Carlos Parks
- Sept. 10 features Demeanor and Anna Luisa Daigneault
- Sept. 15 features Amanda Sturgill and Kevin Dorman
- Sept. 17 features Christine Murray and Anthony Dellinger
- Sept. 22 features Joseph Stern and Nyota Gordon
- Sept. 24 features Kevin Ortiz and Andrew Smiler
Information and registration can be found at https://tedxgreensboro.com/.
