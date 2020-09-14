GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted TEDxGreensboro to pivot this year to a free series of online talks that continue this week.
The series, with its theme of risk, offers online talks from 12:30 to 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday in September, starting Sept. 8. Each talk features two speakers.
Information and registration can be found at https://tedxgreensboro.com. Registration is required.
This marks the eighth year of bringing TED (Technology, Entertainment & Design) ideas from local thinkers and doers.
This year, instead of speaking live before an audience, each presenter was filmed live by Drew Matthews and crew at in-STUDIO.
Speaking last week were Chase Holleman, Carlos Parks, musician Demeanor and linguistic anthropologist Anna Luisa Daigneault.
The first two last week have been very successful, with about 250 attendees and some great comments in the post-talk survey, TEDxGreensboro volunteer Denny Kelly said.
"One respondent said, 'It was great having the two speakers live for Q&A. Thanks for making this series so accessible,'” Kelly said via email.
Another wrote that the speakers... "spoke from their hearts of their personal struggles and the risks they have taken and continue to take. Outstanding.”
Here is the schedule for this week and next:
• Sept. 15 features Amanda Sturgill and Kevin Dorman.
• Sept. 17 features Christine Murray and Anthony Dellinger.
• Sept. 22 features Joseph Stern and Nyota Gordon.
• Sept. 24 features Kevin Ortiz and Andrew Smiler.
Their topics include social media, transgender voice training, abuse, nanoscience, living as an undocumented individual, military service and a physician's journey to emotional agility.
Click here to read more about the speakers.
