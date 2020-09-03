GREENSBORO — How about a little wine and dinner with your murder mystery, and all from the comfort of your home?
Triad Stage will present "A Vindictive Vintage," a wine-theme virtual interactive murder mystery party that takes place at the fictional Creedmore Vineyard where a guest takes a fatal sip of the vineyard's latest vintage. Real life participants will help finger the killer.
The original production is written under the leadership of Triad Stage's producing artistic director Preston Lane.
The cast features Triad Stage favorites including Carroll Michael Johnson, Melanie Matthews and Emily Rieder.
The drama unfolds at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Participants can go solo or host a small group to form a team.
Tickets are $50 per participant.
Triad Stage has partnered with the restaurant Gia to offer an upgrade that includes a three-course dinner and wine package.
Tickets are available at triadstage.org.
