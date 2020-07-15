GREENSBORO — A television program will focus on Friday on the philanthropy of Ward Black Law.
"The 700 Club" will air a segment about the law firm on CBN, the Christian Broadcast Network. It will air at 10 a.m. Friday on Freeform, a cable channel owned by Walt Disney Television.
Freeform is on Channel 20 on Spectrum.
Janet Ward Black owns the law firm, which specializes in civil litigation.
A crew came to its office and filmed a number of staff members a couple months ago, Black said.
To learn more, go online to www1.cbn.com/doing-impossible-bless-others.
