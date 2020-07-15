Women to Women luncheon (copy) (copy)

Janet Ward Black waves to the crowd after she is announced News & Record 2018 Woman of the Year at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Women to Women luncheon in Greensboro, N.C. on Monday, October 15, 2018.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — A television program will focus on Friday on the philanthropy of Ward Black Law.

"The 700 Club" will air a segment about the law firm on CBN, the Christian Broadcast Network. It will air at 10 a.m. Friday on Freeform, a cable channel owned by Walt Disney Television.

Freeform is on Channel 20 on Spectrum.

Janet Ward Black owns the law firm, which specializes in civil litigation.

A crew came to its office and filmed a number of staff members a couple months ago, Black said.

To learn more, go online to www1.cbn.com/doing-impossible-bless-others.

